The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will be shunning the planned meeting with the Federal Government to resolve its strike action, Channels reports. This is according to ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi. He said the union will not be attending the meeting. The ASUU President said the union has met, discussed the new offer from the FG and submitted a proposal to the government. He added that the union will only honour another meeting after receiving a reply to their proposal from the government.