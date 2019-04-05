Politics Struggle For Senate Presidency Intensifies, Lawan Meets APC Govs – Nairaland

#1
As part of his ongoing consultations with stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over his interest in the Senate presidency, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has met with four APC governors in Abuja, Akelicious has learnt.

This is coming as two other ranking APC senators- Mohammed …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2K6UlZc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top