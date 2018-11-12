Nigerian drug makers want the federal government to ask its ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to implement Executive Order 03 to drive patronage of locally manufactured medicines.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari came up with Executive Order 03 in 2017 to enhance local content and …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DzVAw6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari came up with Executive Order 03 in 2017 to enhance local content and …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DzVAw6
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]