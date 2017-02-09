Alfred La'Cap, 69, son's high school graduation at Long Beach High School in Mississippi was held three months early. La'Cap has terminal prostate cancer with a dire prognosis. He's unlikely to make it to May – when the school will hold the normal graduation ceremony.
La'Cap had been looking forward to the son's graduation day, he never thought he would get to witness it.
The administrators of the school had to hold the graduation early considering the circumstance.
"Considering the circumstances, I felt like if we can bring a little joy to a family, then we're happy to do that," Principal Larry Ramsey told CNN.
The ceremony, held over the weekend in the family driveway, was a small, bittersweet one.
La'Cap's son, Noah, was dressed in a red cap and gown and sat next to his father. Someone played "Pomp and Circumstance" on a cellphone. Family members dabbed their eyes.
When the time came, Noah La'Cap tossed his mortar board and then placed it on his dad's lap.
He told the station the family has come to terms with their difficult reality. He has accepted his father won't be around to see him graduate college, start his first job, get married.
"There's been times where I couldn't focus on school because I was thinking about him all the time, but I persevered because I'm supposed to graduate for him," Noah La'Cap said.
And he did.
