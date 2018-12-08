Ado Grammar School in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, was on Thursday evening thrown into a state of panic and sadness following fierce engagement in charm supremacy battle by two students, resulting in the death of one of them. The dead student, Matthew Favour, 16, was said to have been hacked to death with.....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2B0llBT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2B0llBT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]