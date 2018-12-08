  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Student hacked to death over charm tussle in Ekiti – Newtelegraph

#1
Ado Grammar School in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, was on Thursday evening thrown into a state of panic and sadness following fierce engagement in charm supremacy battle by two students, resulting in the death of one of them. The dead student, Matthew Favour, 16, was said to have been hacked to death with.....



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2B0llBT

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top