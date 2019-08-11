JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Students shutdown Shoprite in Ogun over Xenophobia in South Africa – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Shoprite mall in Ota, Ogun State, was shut down by protesting members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) today Saturday, August 10th over the rampant cases of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The protesting students stormed the South African-owned mall at about 11am with placards carrying inscriptions …

shoprite.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/31Bg1AN

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top