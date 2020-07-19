Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Students vow to shutdown Nigeria economy in protest against school closure

Students vow to shutdown Nigeria economy in protest against school closure | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), and National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education (NANCES), yesterday held a nationwide protest to demand the immediate reopening of campus across Nigeria. Students also vowed to...
