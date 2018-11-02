Scientists in the United States (US) said there was relatively modest evidence that radio waves from some types of cellphones could raise the risk of maleratsdeveloping brain cancer.
The findings was made known on Thursday by the National Toxicology Programme...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JzIfUs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The findings was made known on Thursday by the National Toxicology Programme...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JzIfUs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]