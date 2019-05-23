A number of physiological and psychological changes occur as we age, and many studies have shown that our gut microbiome also changes as we grow older.
A fascinating new study is suggesting that a shift in gut bacteria in our middle-age could trigger a process that plays a role in cognitive decline in...
Read more via New Atlas – New Technology & Science News http://bit.ly/2WmwLwG
A fascinating new study is suggesting that a shift in gut bacteria in our middle-age could trigger a process that plays a role in cognitive decline in...
Read more via New Atlas – New Technology & Science News http://bit.ly/2WmwLwG
Last edited by a moderator:[34]