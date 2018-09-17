The idea that air pollution can hurt developing fetuses in the womb is not controversial.
But new preliminary research presented this week seems to provide direct evidence of how this damage can happen, via the placenta....
Read more via Gizmodo – https://ift.tt/2xqmxNa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
But new preliminary research presented this week seems to provide direct evidence of how this damage can happen, via the placenta....
Read more via Gizmodo – https://ift.tt/2xqmxNa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]