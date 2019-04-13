Awad Ibn Auf, Sudan’s defence minister and leader of the coup that ousted Omar al-Bashir, has stepped down.
Mr Ibn Auf announced his decision to step down at a nationwide broadcast on Friday, saying another military general would be in charge of the country. “I hereby announce my resignation as …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2X7eyQm
Get more World News
Mr Ibn Auf announced his decision to step down at a nationwide broadcast on Friday, saying another military general would be in charge of the country. “I hereby announce my resignation as …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2X7eyQm
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]