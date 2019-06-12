The Arabic version of Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday an aborted coup in Sudan designed to upstage the Transitional Military Council.
The newspaper, quoting sources in Sudan said 68 officers have been arrested and put under investigation as a result of a coup attempt. The report claimed that the rebellious …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2I9TjIR
Get more World News
The newspaper, quoting sources in Sudan said 68 officers have been arrested and put under investigation as a result of a coup attempt. The report claimed that the rebellious …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2I9TjIR
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]