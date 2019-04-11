World Sudan President Bashir steps down and is under house arrest - CNN

#1
Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir has stepped down and is under house arrest, multiple sources told CNN.
His personal guard has been replaced and is under close watch.
Bashir had ruled Sudan for three decades. He is accused of war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court for his government's actions in Darfur


