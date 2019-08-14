JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Sudan rain kills seven, leaves thousands homeless – Daily MonitorHome

#1
Heavy rain in Sudan has caused extensive flooding that killed at least seven people in the country’s south Tuesday, the state news agency reported.

“Seven citizens were killed, two injured and 10 villages affected by rain and flooding in Jazira state,” SUNA said......

flood.JPG

Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2N45I46

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top