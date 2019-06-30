advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Sudan Rocked by “Million-Man” March against Military Rule – Olisa.tv

#1
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Sudan Sunday chanting ‘civilian rule, civilian rule” as police fired tear gas in Khartoum, amid international calls for restraint to avoid a new deadly crackdown.

The planned “million-man” march is being seen as a test for protest organisers whose …

sudan.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2XDMjg6

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top