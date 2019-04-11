Omar al-Bashir, Sudanese President for 30 years until Wednesday, has been arrested, Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf has confirmed.
Addressing the Sudanese people on Thursday afternoon, Ibn Auf said al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (CC), had been “taken into custody in a safe place”.
