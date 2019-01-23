One hundred and fifty global business leaders including Globacom’s Executive Vice- Chairman (EVC), Mrs. Bella Disu; Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Chairman, Dangote Group, Dr. Aliko Dangote and Chairman, Total, Mr. Patrick Jean Pouyanne; have attended the 2019 Choose France International Business Summit, which took …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2S4MxKu
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2S4MxKu
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]