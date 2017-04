Fortuna Sittard Fc coach Sunday Oliseh has revealed that he was almost a victim of explosions that occoured in Germany on Tuesday.Oliseh revealed to cheapgoals.com that he was just 200 meters far from the Dortmund stadium when blasts went off, harming one player and compelling the game to be put off.Sunday Oliseh survived the blasts that shook the German team's mass transit on their way to the Stadium for their Champions League clash against Monaco on Tuesday.