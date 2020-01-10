Lionel Messi said Barcelona were guilty of playing like children on Thursday after Atletico Madrid staged a thrilling comeback to beat them 3-2 and set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.
Barca looked on course for a Sunday showdown against Real when they led 2-1 with …
