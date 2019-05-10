Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has ruled out the possibility of a pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly with Morocco.
Earlier this week, it was speculated that Herve Renard’s side are set to trade tackles with Nigeria. However, Rohr …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2LvFZSW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Earlier this week, it was speculated that Herve Renard’s side are set to trade tackles with Nigeria. However, Rohr …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2LvFZSW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]