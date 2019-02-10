Sports Super Eagles boss Rohr says he won’t beg Victor Moses to return to the national team – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Gernot Rohr admits he is ready to take Victor Moses to the 2019 AFCON if he wants to return to the Super Eagles

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that he will not beg Victor Moses to make a return to Nigeria’s senior men …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Duzcl5

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top