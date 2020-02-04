Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has expressed happiness following Odion Ighalo's move to Premier League giants Manchester United where he will be until the end of the season.
Manchester United's problems in front of goals this season...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2SeD5Ci
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Manchester United's problems in front of goals this season...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2SeD5Ci
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 19.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[38]