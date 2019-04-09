Bursting with the confidence of his potentials and the career ahead of him, William Troost-Ekong was however stunned when one of the coaches at Tottenham where he was playing in the academy told him he wasn’t good enough.
That moment went on to be the motivating …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G7myKa
Get More Nigeria Sports News
That moment went on to be the motivating …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2G7myKa
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]