29-year-old Odion Ighalo has snubbed Tottenham and other European sides to continue his career in China
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has joined Shanghai Shenhua FC from fellow Chinese Super League (CSL) side Changchun Yatai Football Club....
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BBSjJW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has joined Shanghai Shenhua FC from fellow Chinese Super League (CSL) side Changchun Yatai Football Club....
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2BBSjJW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]