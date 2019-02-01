Sports Super Eagles midfielder Joel Obi joins Turkish side Alanyaspor on loan from Chievo – Pulse Nigeria

#1
27-year-old Joel Obi will continue his career with Alanyaspor on loan from Chievo.

Super Eagles midfielder Joel Obi has joined Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor on loan from Italian Serie A side Chievo. The 27-year-old midfielder was part of the Super Eagles team to the 2018 …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SkvBQ6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top