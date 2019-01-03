Sports Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi joins, Salah, Mane in France Football’s African Team of the Year – Pulse Nigeria

#1
For his impressive performances with Leicester City, Wilfred Ndidi makes the in France Football’s African Team of the Year.

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been named alongside Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah in the France Football’s African Team of the Year. Ndidi has been …



read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Rsy9Lz

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[95]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top