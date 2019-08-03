JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Super Eagles midfielders John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo visit Big Brother Naija housemates – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Super Eagles midfielders were in the house to officiate a game of football drills.

Super Eagles midfielders John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo paid a visit to Big Brother Naija housemates to officiate their Friday Night Arena Games of Friday, August 2. It is routine for the housemates …

super eagles.JPG

via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Kj0Yoe

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top