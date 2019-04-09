Sports Super Eagles Star, Ndidi Set To Marry His Longtime Sweetheart – Naijaloaded

Nigerian midfielder and Leicester City player, Wilfred Ndidi is getting ready to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend.

Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi is set to marry his long time girlfriend come May 10th, (next month), according to reports. The …



