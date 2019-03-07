Sports Super Falcons beat Thailand 3-0 to wrap up Cyprus tourney – TODAY.NG

#1
Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated Thailand 3-0 as they wrapped up their Cyprus invitation adventure in style on Wednesday.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala and captain Onome Ebi were among the scorers as Thomas Dennerby’s ended the tournamentwith a win.....



Read More Here

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top