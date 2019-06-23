advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Sports Super Falcons players refuse to leave hotel in France in protest over unpaid bonuses and allowances – Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have refused to leave their hotel in France in protest over unpaid bonuses from two years ago and camp allowances at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nigeria were eliminated from the round-of-16 by Germany after a 3-0 defeat on Saturday, …

