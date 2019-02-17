Sports Super Falcons Qualify For 2019 All African Games – Leadership Newspaper

African champions Nigeria’s Super Falcon has qualified for 2019 All African Games women’s football tournament to be hosted in Morocco.

This follows the decision of CAF to issue automatic qualification ticket to the teams who competed at the 2018 Africa Women Nation Cup (AWCON) …



read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2BDl09y

