Entertainment Supermodel Grace Jones, 70 dazzles at Paris Fashion Week – BellaNaija

#1
Grace Jones closed out Paris Fashion Week in style on Saturday, stepping out to the tune of her 1981 hit song “Pull Up to the Bumper”.

The 70-year-old singer, actress and supermodel, dazzling in a disco-inspired collection featuring flared trousers and metallic dresses then led the crowd in a dance party …



via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2VrTfbs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top