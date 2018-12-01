  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Supermodel Naomi Campbell Launches Youtube Channel “Being Naomi” – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News

Super Model, Naomi Campbell, is adding a new feather to her cap as a Vlogger. The actress, supermodel and singer has started a vlog on Youtube titled "Being Naomi".

The video clip tagged Welcome To My Channel shows Naomi talking about wanting to share her experiences …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QBFf09

