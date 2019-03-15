Metro Supreme Court affirms interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s ‘asset’ – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The Supreme Court on Friday asserted the order of interim forfeiture made by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court in respect of the sum of N2.4bn allegedly traced to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

Few days ago, the apex court had, …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TaCCPQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top