Supreme Court bars APC from fielding candidates in Rivers State - Premium Times

The Supreme Court has nullified a ruling of the Court of Appeal which allowed the All Progressives Congress to field candidates in Rivers State in the general elections.

In a decision on Friday, the court said the appellate court failed to invoke relevant sections of the law in voiding the decision of the Federal High Court barring the party from participating in elections in the state.


