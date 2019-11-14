Nearly two weeks after it threw out the appeal by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of Muhammadu Buhari, the Supreme Court is set to explain its decision.
The Nation reports that the Supreme Court fixed Friday, November 15, on why Atiku’s appeal …
