Politics Supreme Court fixes July 5 for judgement on Adeleke’s appeal – Daily Trust

#1
Osun Gov’ship: Supreme Court fixes July 5 for judgement on Adeleke’s appeal ADVERTISEMENT The Supreme Court has slated July 5 for judgment in the appeal by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke challenging the election of Governor Gboyega …



Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2RlpwQM
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top