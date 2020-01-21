President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the loss of the “strategically important” states of Kano and Plateau would have been a “major blow” had the Supreme Court verdict, which affirmed the elections of Governors Abdullahi Ganduje and Simon Lalong gone otherwise....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/36fRH9k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/36fRH9k
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]