Politics Supreme Court to deliver judgment in Kano, Sokoto guber appeals Monday – Tribune Online

#1
The Supreme Court will on Monday deliver judgment in the appeals challenging the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as well as Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The apex court presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, fixed the …

supreme.JPG

Read more via Tribune Online – https://ift.tt/2ueIYaa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top