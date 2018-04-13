Submit Post Advertise

Supreme Court To Give Final Judgement On Saraki's Case July 6 – Nairaland

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 13, 2018 at 1:12 PM.

  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    The Supreme Court will on July 6, 2018 give its ruling on the false assets declaration charge brought against Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Federal Government.

    Justice Musa Mohammed Dattijo, who presided over the matter yesterday, fixed the date after taking arguments from both Saraki and the Federal Government.

    Saraki had approached the Supreme Court, asking it to dismiss the 18-count criminal charges of false assets declaration brought against him by the Federal Government.


    siteadmin, Apr 13, 2018 at 1:12 PM
