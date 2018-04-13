The Supreme Court will on July 6, 2018 give its ruling on the false assets declaration charge brought against Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Federal Government.
Justice Musa Mohammed Dattijo, who presided over the matter yesterday, fixed the date after taking arguments from both Saraki and the Federal Government.
Saraki had approached the Supreme Court, asking it to dismiss the 18-count criminal charges of false assets declaration brought against him by the Federal Government.
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2quCVZr
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 13, 2018 at 2:15 PM