The election of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congres (APC) as the Governor of Kano State, has been upheld by the Supreme Court.
The petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf was struck out by seven-man panel of the court who unanimously held that it lacked merit.
