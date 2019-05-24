The supreme court has upheld the victory of Kayode Fayemi in last year’s governorship election. At its sitting on Friday, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kolapo Olusola, its governorship candidate, challenging Fayemi’s victory. The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Fayemi …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2VMrJoA
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2VMrJoA
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[12]