Politics Supreme court upholds seizure of Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m – TheCable

The supreme court has upheld an order of interim forfeiture made by a federal high court in Lagos in connection to the $8.4 million reportedly traced to Patience Jonathan, former first lady. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had announced that it traced the money to her. In …



