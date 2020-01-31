The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed has remained on the 'hot seat' since the ruling of the Supreme Court on the Imo governorship election.
This time, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is armed with a petition which....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2GFLt8i
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This time, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is armed with a petition which....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2GFLt8i
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]