Suspect: Why we video-recorded killing, butchering of six people - New Telegraph
A 31-year-old suspect, Asuquo Okon, has revealed while he killed six people in a communal clash between residents of Edere and Ediedom communities in Odupkani Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State. Okon was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT). He was...
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!