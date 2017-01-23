Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly abducted the immediate past transition committee chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Friday Akpoyibo, along two others. Sources close to Akpoyibo told journalists on Monday in Ughelli that Akpoyibo and two others were kidnapped along Auchi-Abuja road on Sunday on their way to Abuja. A younger brother and another close ally of Akpoyibo who was traveling with him were also abducted by the arms-wielding herdsmen who allegedly blocked the expressway with their cattle. However, a female passenger who was said to have been traveling with the victims was left behind by the abductors. Akpoyibo’s ex-aide who spoke under strict condition of anonymity said, “He was going to Abuja to attend the inauguration of the recently appointed executives of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority when the hoodlums struck. “They were taken into the bush after being disposed of their personal items.” Akpoyibo is a younger brother to retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Marvel Akpoyibo. When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said he has not been informed of the incident.