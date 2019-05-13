Omoyele Sowore, the national chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), earlier suspended on Monday has reacted to his suspension. Mr Sowore who publishes Sahara Reporters, was temporarily prevented from office by some members of his party. He was accused of anti-party activities, misappropriation of funds and inability to …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2JhOcYX
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2JhOcYX
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]