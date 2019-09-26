Sports Suzy Cortez Tattoos Messi’s Face On Her Groin. Messi Blocks Her On Social Media - Nairaland

FORMER Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez has taken her love for Lionel Messi one step further by getting a tattoo of her hero on her groin.
The new inking will not go down well with family Messi – the Barcelona superstar has previously blocked her on social media after being bombarded with saucy pictures.

“I commented on this for the first time in a television interview during my trip to Mexico when I won Miss Butt World. It was a promise and I kept it.”

