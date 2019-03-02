Celebrity stylist and fashion entrepreneur Swanky Jerry pictured with Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man and UBA chairman Tony Elumelu in London.
Swanky Jerry was pictured with the business giants at the launch of the United Bank of Africa, UBA branch in London United Kingdom. Swanky Jerry …
