Synix Nigeria Photo Contest: Win N1m

You can win N1,000,000 in the Synix Nigeria photo contests. 1. Take pictures of at least 3 different Syinix branded BRT buses and sync all pictures into one photo 2. Comment ( HERE) with your photo 3. LIKE @Syinix Nigeria, SHARE this post with the hashtag #BecomeMillionaireWithSyinix to qualify, TAG your friends to like your comment and join the competition The winner for Syinix *N1,000,000 naira grand prize* will be chosen from the lucky fans when shares of this post reach 10k. Promo ends on Jan 20th, 2017