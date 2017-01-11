Submit Post Advertise

Synix Nigeria Photo Contest: Win N1m

Discussion in 'Promos & Competitions' started by Samguine, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:57 AM. Views count: 32

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    synix.jpg



    You can win N1,000,000 in the Synix Nigeria photo contests.

    1. Take pictures of at least 3 different Syinix branded BRT buses and sync all pictures into one photo
    2. Comment ( HERE) with your photo
    3. LIKE @Syinix Nigeria, SHARE this post with the hashtag #BecomeMillionaireWithSyinix to qualify, TAG your friends to like your comment and join the competition

    The winner for Syinix *N1,000,000 naira grand prize* will be chosen from the lucky fans when shares of this post reach 10k.

    Promo ends on Jan 20th, 2017
     
    Samguine, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:57 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments